The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Justin Verlander Shares Video Of Kate Upton’s Home Workout

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander celebrate the Astros' win over the Rays in the Divisional Round.HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros and his wife model Kate Upton celebrate after winning Game 5 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park on October 10, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Houston advances with a 6-1 win. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models are forced to work out at home like the rest of us during this time of major social distancing. This includes Kate Upton.

Upton’s husband, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, recently shared a funny video of his wife’s at-home workout.

Verlander, who’s at home like the rest of us waiting for sports to come back, heard someone signing “No Scrubs” inside of his house.

The Cy Young winner found Upton signing the TLC song while doing a plank.

“1 min planks are a lot more fun if you are singing!” Upton joked.

Upton has been going live on Instagram and sharing videos of her at-home workouts throughout this time of quarantining.

“Turning this time at home into an opportunity to better myself mentally and physically,” she wrote on Instagram last month.

You can follow along with Upton’s workouts here.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.