Justin Verlander Shares Video Of Kate Upton’s Home Workout

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models are forced to work out at home like the rest of us during this time of major social distancing. This includes Kate Upton.

Upton’s husband, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, recently shared a funny video of his wife’s at-home workout.

Verlander, who’s at home like the rest of us waiting for sports to come back, heard someone signing “No Scrubs” inside of his house.

The Cy Young winner found Upton signing the TLC song while doing a plank.

“1 min planks are a lot more fun if you are singing!” Upton joked.

Upton has been going live on Instagram and sharing videos of her at-home workouts throughout this time of quarantining.

“Turning this time at home into an opportunity to better myself mentally and physically,” she wrote on Instagram last month.

You can follow along with Upton’s workouts here.