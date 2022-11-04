Justin Verlander Made Unfortunate MLB History Tonight

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros reacts against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Justin Verlander set a not-so-good World Series record on Thursday night.

Verlander, who is the starter for the Houston Astros in Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowed his 10th all-time World Series home run in the first inning. His 10 homers given up is now an all-time World Series record.

Kyle Schwarber hit an absolutely mammoth home run off Verlander to get things going for the Phillies as the series is knotted at two games all.

The winner of this game will have the opportunity to win the World Series when it shifts back to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday night. If needed, Game 7 would be played on Sunday night.

Verlander will be hoping that the homer that he gave up to Schwarber is the last one that he allows in this game.

