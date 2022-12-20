Justin Verlander Reveals If He Would Play Until Tom Brady's Age

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins and Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros look on from the dugout before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Justin Verlander won his second World Series with the Houston Astros just over a month ago.

Just a few weeks later, Verlander signed a lucrative deal to pitch for the New york Mets. The star pitcher, who will turn 40 before the 2023 season kicks off, was asked about the potential of pitching until he's Tom Brady's age.

Verlander didn't rule it out saying if he's healthy, he plans to keep pitching for as long as he can.

"My whole mentality on this is I will be extremely proactive and do everything I possibly can to play for as long as I can and be as successful as I can," Verlander said.

"If that's 45, great, I think that's an easy number to look to, it's a nice round number," he continued. "That's very plausible, I've seen a lot of guys do it. If I find myself at 45 pitching well and being healthy, then why would I stop?"

Verlander was arguably the best pitcher in baseball last season. Now he'll look to continue that momentum into the 2023 season with a new team.