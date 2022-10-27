Justin Verlander Reveals The Secret To His Longevity

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros reacts against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In just over 24 hours, the Houston Astros will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

Starting Game 1 for the Astros will be future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander. Before he delivers a pitch on Friday night, Verlander revealed some interesting information.

When asked about his longevity this afternoon, he revealed the secret to his success. Instead of cheating, Verlander suggests he just gets plenty of sleep.

"I don’t cheat,” Verlander told reporters this week. “The best, natural way to do it is to sleep."

It didn't take very long for fans to point out that he was part of the Astros World Series-winning team in 2017 which was caught cheating.

Verlander and company hope to erase that title from the baseball world's mind by winning one for real this year. They'll take on a Phillies team that is firing on all cylinders, though.

First pitch of Game 1 is set for 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox.