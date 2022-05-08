Justyn Ross Reveals His 2 Reasons For Picking Chiefs

After going undrafted, former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

His motivation for joining the AFC West powerhouse shouldn't surprise anyone.

When speaking to reporters Sunday, per Matt McMullen, the 22-year-old said he went with Kansas City because of the franchise's decorated quarterback and head coach.

"Patrick Mahomes - a great quarterback - and Andy Reid - a great coach," Ross said. "It also feels like a family. I've only been here a day, but they've treated me like family."



Per Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News, Ross said he's "ready to prove everybody wrong" and win a roster spot.

Once a budding star, Ross scored nine receiving touchdowns in his freshman campaign for the Tigers. He led the national champions with 1,000 receiving yards despite their roster also featuring future NFL players Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow, and Amari Rodgers.

However, a congenital spinal condition has put his NFL future in doubt.

Kansas City, which also drafted Skyy Moore in the second round, took a low-risk flier on Ross defying those health concerns. The team is on the hunt for talented receivers after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Perhaps Ross will earn an opportunity to help fill that void.