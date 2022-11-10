Juwan Howard Admits Michigan Considered Significant Addition

MADISON, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 20: Michigan Wolverine Head Coach Juwan Howard speaks to the media about the fight after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center on February 20, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

It's been easier than ever for college basketball teams to bring new recruits into the fold via the transfer portal and just about every major program has benefited from using it. But there was one very notable chance to add to Michigan that head coach Juwan Howard had that he ultimately let slide.

Speaking to the media this week, Howard revealed that the Wolverines were given a chance to recruit former No. 1 overall prospect Emoni Bates following his departure from Memphis. Howard said that they even considered bringing him on board at one point.

But Howard said that the team ultimately stood firm with the players they had. Bates, meanwhile, wound up transferring to Eastern Michigan, a school that has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 1998.

"We looked at him, but I really love the team that we have today," Howard said.

Coming out of high school in 2021, Emoni Bates was the No. 5 overall prospect in the country. He was the No. 1 small forward in America and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Michigan.

Juwan Howard will get a firsthand look at the player he decided not to recruit on Friday. His Wolverines take on Bates and the Eagles at Little Caesars' Arena in a very interesting matchup between the two Michigan-based schools.

The game will be played at 9 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNU.