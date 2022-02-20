Video: Juwan Howard Throws Punch After Sunday’s Game

Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard is likely going to be facing some major punishment from the Big Ten Conference.

On Sunday afternoon, Howard appeared to throw a punch at a Wisconsin staff member following his team’s loss.

Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard appeared to get into it in the postgame handshake line. Howard appeared to have strong words for Gard following Sunday’s game. Gard did not back down and things escalated from there.

Players and coaches from both teams then got involved in the postgame skirmish. During the skirmish, Howard appeared to take a swing at a Wisconsin assistant coach.

This isn’t good.

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

This is not the first time Howard, a former NBA player, has gotten into it with a rival head coach. Last season, Howard had to be restrained from going after former Maryland Terrapins head coach Mark Turgeon.

Howard was ejected from a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game.

Juwan Howard was ejected after exchanging some words with Maryland HC Mark Turgeon 😳 (via @BigTenNetwork)pic.twitter.com/lCuivxNuEm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2021

Wisconsin, the No. 15 team in the country, topped Michigan, 77-63, in Madison on Sunday afternoon. The result of the game is far from the biggest story now, though.

Howard will have a lot of questions to answer moving forward.