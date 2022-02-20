Many are calling for Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard to be fired following Sunday’s postgame incident at Wisconsin.

Following the Wolverines’ loss to the Badgers on Sunday, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard in the postgame handshake line.

Howard and Gard appeared to exchange heated words before a skirmish broke out between the two teams.

During the skirmish, Howard appeared to throw a punch/slap at a Wisconsin staffer.

It was ugly.

Juwan Howard took offense to a late timeout from Wisconsin and took a swing in the handshake line, chaos ensues pic.twitter.com/dk4hnkTscP — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 20, 2022

Here’s another look at what happened:

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

This is not Howard’s first in-game skirmish with another coach. Last year, Howard was ejected after an incident with former Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon.

Howard can expect to receive serious punishment for this postgame incident. Some are going as far to say that Howard should be fired.

Juwan Howard won’t be fired, but that’s fireable. And let’s set aside the semantics of what’s a punch and what’s not. That’s childish, embarrassing, unacceptable behavior from a head coach. — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) February 20, 2022

Suspension isn’t strong enough. Juwan Howard needs to be fired. What a scumbag loser. https://t.co/P4VCs45Ddy — Mitch Moss (@MitchMossRadio) February 20, 2022

We fired Woody Hayes. Michigan has to fire Juwan Howard. Them’s the rules. — bedwards (@EdwardsOhio) February 20, 2022

You kidding me? Juwan Howard should be fired by Monday afternoon. https://t.co/zRp0L5P0f4 — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) February 20, 2022

Just watched this live and couldn’t believe Howard just did this. He might be fired. https://t.co/WwzzwjPG1F — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) February 20, 2022

Howard likely will not be fired, though he should face serious discipline from the Big Ten Conference.

The @bigten won't/shouldn't stand for that behavior. I fully expect commissioner Kevin Warren to come down hard on this one. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) February 20, 2022

Howard, 49, is in his third season leading the Michigan program. The Wolverines had a great year in 2020-21, going 23-5 and reaching the Elite Eight while winning the Big Ten regular season.

The Wolverines have dropped off this year, though.

Will Howard see Year 4 in Ann Arbor?