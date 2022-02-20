The Spun

There Are Calls For Juwan Howard To Be Fired

Michigan head coach Juwan HowardWEST LAFAYETTE, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard looks on during the college basketball game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermakers on February 5, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Many are calling for Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard to be fired following Sunday’s postgame incident at Wisconsin.

Following the Wolverines’ loss to the Badgers on Sunday, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard in the postgame handshake line.

Howard and Gard appeared to exchange heated words before a skirmish broke out between the two teams.

During the skirmish, Howard appeared to throw a punch/slap at a Wisconsin staffer.

It was ugly.

Here’s another look at what happened:

This is not Howard’s first in-game skirmish with another coach. Last year, Howard was ejected after an incident with former Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon.

Howard can expect to receive serious punishment for this postgame incident. Some are going as far to say that Howard should be fired.

Howard likely will not be fired, though he should face serious discipline from the Big Ten Conference.

Howard, 49, is in his third season leading the Michigan program. The Wolverines had a great year in 2020-21, going 23-5 and reaching the Elite Eight while winning the Big Ten regular season.

The Wolverines have dropped off this year, though.

Will Howard see Year 4 in Ann Arbor?

