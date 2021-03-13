Report: Juwan Howard Allegedly Threatened Mark Turgeon On Friday

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard allegedly made a threatening remark to Mark Turgeon during their heated exchange at the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

Howard was ejected from the quarterfinals matchup after going at Turgeon in the second half. The two coaches addressed the incident following the game, but didn’t provide too many details.

“[Turgeon] saw that I was out of the box,” Howard said during his postgame presser, via Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News. “He’s telling the referee, look at my feet, I’m out of the box, and I’m like, ‘Come on, man. This is what we’re doing today? You’re worrying about my feet being out of the box?’ He said to me, ‘Juwan, I’m not going to let you talk to me. You don’t talk to me ever again,’ and he charged at me.”

Turgeon, meanwhile, said that there had previously been incidents with Howard. The Maryland head coach said he notified the Big Ten about his issues prior to Friday’s game.

“This has been going on for three games,” Turgeon said. “I’ve been doing this for 34 years and I’ve called the conference office, I’ve called the commissioner and I said, ‘I won’t take it the third game.’ So I stood up for myself and my team. All I said is, ‘Don’t talk to me, don’t talk to me.'”

Juwan Howard was ejected after exchanging some words with Maryland HC Mark Turgeon 😳 (via @BigTenNetwork)pic.twitter.com/lCuivxNuEm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2021

According to a report from 247Sports’ Jeff Ermann, Howard made a threatening remark to Turgeon during the exchange.

From InsideMDSports.com:

Howard, according to Maryland’s communications with the conference, said to Turgeon: “I’ll f*****g kill you,” during a screaming match that saw both coaches move toward one another at midcourt and resulted in Howard’s ejection in the Wolverines’ eventual 79-66 win. Turgeon didn’t bring up that claim during his postgame conference.

Maryland reportedly informed the Big Ten of Howard’s remarks.

Michigan is set to play Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday afternoon. Howard will be coaching in the game.