Juwan Howard Reveals Why He Was So Upset At Wisconsin

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has finally confirmed why he got into it with Wisconsin staff members towards the end of the game.

Howard spoke to the media and said he didn’t like that Wisconsin called a late timeout when the game was basically over.

“I will remember that, because of that timeout,” Howard said.

So Michigan's Juwan Howard says he didn't like UW called a late timeout: "I will remember that, because of that timeout." — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) February 20, 2022

That led to Howard getting into a scuffle before he even threw a punch at a Wisconsin assistant.

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

Howard is likely going to get a hefty suspension for this. As the leader of a program, he can’t be doing that, even if the game is over.

For a time, some thought it had to do with Brad Davison’s controversial play after he appeared to elbow Hunter Dickinson.

Brad Davison doing Brad Davison things pic.twitter.com/CTRti3STtK — Kyle Forte (@KyleTForte) February 20, 2022

Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh addressed the media following the scuffle and confirmed that it has no place in college basketball.

“There is no room for that in our competition. It’s unfortunate what transpired. I expect the league will act swiftly. It’s difficult for me to compose myself,” McIntosh said.

“There is no room for that in our competition. It’s unfortunate what transpired. I expect the league will act swiftly. It’s difficult for me to compose myself.”#Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh addressed the media before Gard’s opening statement. He’s been in touch with B1G. — Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) February 20, 2022

We’ll see what the Big Ten and NCAA do about this, but it doesn’t look good for Howard.