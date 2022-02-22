“Michigan will suspend men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season, a source tells Yahoo Sports,” Dan Wetzel tweeted on Monday evening.

Michigan will suspend men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season, a source tells Yahoo Sports. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 21, 2022

The big question now is will Wisconsin men’s basketball head coach Greg Gard be punished? Or how about any of the players who were involved in the scuffle?

Right now, a punishment has only been announced for Howard. This is despite the fact Gard placed hands on Howard first during the postgame handshake line.

Here's really good raw video of the aftermath of #Michigan and #Wisconsin. You can clearly hear Juwan Howard say "I'll remember that" to Greg Gard prior to the altercation. (Video courtesy of WKOW. Caution unedited, NSFW language.) pic.twitter.com/27N2q1OD8I — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 20, 2022

Fans are a bit bothered only Howard has received a punishment so far.

“Two games would’ve sufficed but whatever,” one fan tweeted. “What about the guys who put their hands on him first?!”