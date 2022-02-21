The Spun

A New Video Has Surfaced From The Juwan Howard Incident

Juwan Howard at Miami Heat practice.MIAMI, FL - APRIL 22: Juwan Howard of the Miami Heat looks on during a Miami Heat practice on April 22, 2013 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/ Getty Images)

We have another angle of the Juwan Howard incident at Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

Michigan lost at Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Howard got into it with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard. Howard was apparently upset with Gard’s late-game timeout with the Badgers in a comfortable lead.

Things escalated between Howard and Gard, causing a skirmish between both teams. Howard lunged and made contact with a Wisconsin assistant during the skirmish.

A new, up-close video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Michigan’s athletic director has released a statement on the incident. Punishment is coming for Howard, that is for sure.

“There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors,” Michigan AD Warde Manuel said in the statement. “I reached out and apologized to Chris McIntosh and president Coleman has reached out to UW chancellor Blank to apologize for the unacceptable behavior.”

Michigan basketball has disappointed this season following a Big Ten championship year in 2021.

