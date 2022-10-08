Kansas Announces Unfortunate Injury Update For Quarterback Jalon Daniels

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images) Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Kansas star quarterback Jalon Daniels is done for the day.

Daniels was on the receiving end of a crushing hit from the TCU defense this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, it's resulted in an injury.

Daniels came out of the locker room for the second half wearing street clothes on the sideline. Jason Bean is in at quarterback for the Jayhawks.

"Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is done for the day. Back on the sideline in street clothes with a sling on his right arm. Getting hugs on the sideline from teammates," said Max Olson.

A significant loss for Kansas football. Jalon Daniels' leadership and composure will be missed in the second half.

Jason Bean, meanwhile, is keeping Kansas alive, though. He has completed seven of his nine pass attempts for 100 yards and two scores. However, he just threw a costly pick.

Can Kansas pull this off without its star quarterback? Find out on FS1.