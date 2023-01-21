Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 11: Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt enjoys the sidelines at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has become a social media superstar this season.

Gracie Hunt is a mainstay at Chiefs games and rarely misses a chance to see her team compete. With her team in a bye last week she took a quick flight to Aspen, Colorado for a little ski trip.

While there, she had a photoshoot in the snow. Instead of wearing snow gear, though, she opted for a Kansas City Chiefs-themed swimsuit.

"Thinking warm thoughts…and hoping for a Chiefs WIN!❤️‍🔥 Who’s ready for game day?!" she said in the post.

While she was in Colorado last weekend, there's no chance she'll miss today's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a trip to the AFC title game on the line, the Chiefs enter as heavy favorites.

Kansas City and Jacksonville kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.