Kansas City Chiefs “Likely” To Francise Tag 1 Player

After joining the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the 2021 season, star offensive tackle Orlando Brown is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Instead of signing Brown on a longterm contract extension, it appears a franchise tag for the three-time Pro Bowler is the most likely option.

“With Orlando, I’m sure that’s likely,” Chiefs GM Brett Veach said at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, per The Kansas City Star. “We’re going to work hard to get a deal with him.”

After spending his first three NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Brown joined the Chiefs organization as an immediate improvement for the offensive line. Through the 2021 season, the former third-round pick started 16 games at left tackle and earned his third straight Pro-Bowl selection.

Brown earned $3.38 million through the final year of his rookie contract this past season. A franchise tag for Brown in 2022 is projected at $16.5 million.

The NFL franchise tag window opened on Feb. 22 and is set to close on Mar. 8.

If Brown does sign a franchise tag, he and the Chiefs will have until mid-July to work out a possible longterm deal. If they don’t agree on an extension, he’ll play the 2022 season under the tag.