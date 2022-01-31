Kansas City TV Station Getting Crushed For What It Said

A Kansas City television station is getting roasted for what it said following Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs lost to the Bengals, 27-24, in the AFC Championship Game. Cincinnati is off to the Super Bowl, where they’ll look to win it for the first time.

For Kansas City, Sunday’s conference championship game loss was truly heartbreaking – and worthy of criticism.

Not everyone is going that route, though.

“AGAINST ALL ODDS: We were never supposed to be here. We were never meant to make it this far. But against all odds, we did. What a season. Thank you for the incredible ride. We will always be #ChiefsKingdom,” the news station, KMBC 9, tweeted.

It’s true that the Chiefs overcame a slow start in 2021, but they were certainly supposed to be where they are.

If anyone shocked and outperformed this season, it’s the team that beat the Chiefs.

The Bengals are less than two years removed from having the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Now, they’re off to the Super Bowl.