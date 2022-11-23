Kansas Football Reportedly Makes Decision On Lance Leipold

LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks leads the team onto the field before a game against the Duke Blue Devils at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images) Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

The Kansas football program has agreed on a long-term contract extension with head coach Lance Leipold.

The contract keeps Leipold in Lawrence through the 2029 season, ensuring his longterm future with the team.

"Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which includes an extension through the 2029 season. The new deal is structured to keep Leipold at Kansas for the long-term," ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

Leipold is a National Coach of the Year candidate after leading the Jayhawks to their first bowl-eligible season since 2008. The team is 6-5 after beginning its season with a red-hot 5-0 start.

Leipold took over the Kansas program prior to the 2021 season. His team went 2-10 in Year 1 — an improvement on the Jayhawks' winless season under Les Miles in 2020.

The Jayhawks will close out their 2022 regular season with a rivalry matchup against No. 12 Kansas State on Saturday.