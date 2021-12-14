The Spun

Kansas, Indiana Basketball Agree To Big Non-Conference Series

Quentin Grimes of the Kansas Jayhawks.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 23: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts to a play against the Auburn Tigers during their game in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Two of the most historic programs in college basketball have agreed to a home-and-home series.

Kansas and Indiana will begin that series on Dec. 17 of next year with the first matchup being in Lawrence, Kansas. The matchup in 2023 will be on Dec. 16 and that will take place in Bloomington.

Indiana is already off to a strong start this season. The Hoosiers are 8-2 through their first 10 games with their only losses coming against Wisconsin Badgers and the Syracuse Orange.

That Syracuse loss came in double overtime as both teams scored triple digits (112-110).

As for the Jayhawks, they’ve also had a great start to the year. They’re 8-1 and have won four in a row since they got upset by the Dayton Flyers.

That upset came off a Mustapha Amzil buzzer-beater as Dayton won, 74-73.

Kansas is now seventh in the latest AP poll.

