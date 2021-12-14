Kansas, Indiana Basketball Agree To Big Non-Conference Series

Two of the most historic programs in college basketball have agreed to a home-and-home series.

Kansas and Indiana will begin that series on Dec. 17 of next year with the first matchup being in Lawrence, Kansas. The matchup in 2023 will be on Dec. 16 and that will take place in Bloomington.

Indiana and Kansas will begin a home-and-home series on December 17, 2022 in Lawrence, per release. Return game in Bloomington on December 16, 2023. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 14, 2021

Indiana is already off to a strong start this season. The Hoosiers are 8-2 through their first 10 games with their only losses coming against Wisconsin Badgers and the Syracuse Orange.

That Syracuse loss came in double overtime as both teams scored triple digits (112-110).

As for the Jayhawks, they’ve also had a great start to the year. They’re 8-1 and have won four in a row since they got upset by the Dayton Flyers.

That upset came off a Mustapha Amzil buzzer-beater as Dayton won, 74-73.

Kansas is now seventh in the latest AP poll.