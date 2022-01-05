The Spun

Kansas State Fan’s Sign Trolling Brian Kelly Went Viral

LSU Introduces Brian Kelly as Head Football CoachBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly speaks after being introduced as the head football coach of the LSU Tigers during a news conference at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Shortly after his arrival in Baton Rouge, newly-hired LSU head coach Brian Kelly gave opposing fans some tantalizing ammunition to use against him and the Tigers program.

During his welcome to the university at halftime of an LSU basketball game, Kelly made headlines for what appeared to be a fake southern accent — particularly when saying the word “family.”

One Kansas State fan went viral with a sign making fun of this notable event.

“Fam-Uh-Lee,” the sign read.

Midway through the second quarter of tonight’s game, Kelly joined the ESPN broadcast team in the booth to discuss his future as the LSU head coach. During this appearance, he quickly addressed and poked fun at himself for the headline-grabbing misstep earlier this year.

“I couldn’t get my accent down with ‘family,'” he said jokingly. “Listen, I’m from Boston. We don’t have strong accents.”

Led by interim head coach Brad Davis, Kelly’s LSU team is currently trailing Kansas State 21-0 heading into the half.

