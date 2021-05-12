Kansas Transfer Bryce Thompson Deciding Between 3 Schools

Last month, Kansas Jayhawks freshman guard Bryce Thompson announced his entrance into the 2021 NCAA transfer portal. It now appears the former 5-star recruit is ready to make his decision.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, Thompson posted a highlight tape of his offseason training back at Booker T. Washington High School in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. At the end of the video, three schools and a date flashed across the screen.

On Thursday afternoon at noon CT, Thompson will pick between Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Thompson was the No. 4 combo guard and No. 21 overall player in the 2020 class. Before he ultimately committed to Bill Self and the Jayhawks program back in 2019, the highly-touted 5-star option narrowed his list of schools down to North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas.

While Thompson was a huge get for the Kansas program, he didn’t have quite the immediate impact expected of him in 2020. Coming off the bench and playing 17.1 minutes per game, the 6-foot-5 freshman and former McDonalds All American logged just 4.6 ppg.

A significant contributing factor in Thompson’s decision to commit to Kansas was his father’s collegiate basketball history. Rod Thompson, Bryce’s dad, played his freshman season of college ball under Self back when he was the head coach at the University of Tulsa (1997-2000).

Now, that factor could have Bryce come back to Tulsa to play for his hometown school. Of the three teams remaining on Thompson’s list, Tulsa is the only school not included on his original list back in 2019.

Lon Kruger, who recruited Thompson back in 2019, is no longer the head coach of the Sooners’ program. Instead, rising-star head coach Porter Moser will take over at the helm — maybe providing an extra incentive for Thompson to head to Norman.

Coming off a solid season in 2020-21, Oklahoma State also has a good pitch to land the hometown star. Still lead by Mike Boynton Jr., who also recruited Thompson back in 2019, the Cowboys will look to fill a guard role vacated by projected No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.