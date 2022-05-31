Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena on March 12, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ.

With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.

During a recent appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Rams three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald revealed his decision to sign on with Donda amid his ongoing contract dispute.

Telling Brandon Marshall and company:

[Hearing] the whole spectrum of everything that was going on, what they were going to be bringing, the family atmosphere that they got, for me, it was a no-brainer. I think it's a hell of an opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in. ... To be a part of that, and be one of the first athletes to be a part of that, it's pretty dope.

Now, Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown is reportedly the latest to join Ye's agency. Which is headed by former Bucs receiver Antonio Brown, who serves as president.

In an interview with Complex earlier this year, AB said he's "excited" about the Donda Sports brand. Noting:

I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general… I’m just grateful for the opportunity here soon, to share what we’ve got with the world. And you guys are hearing it first, we got some exciting things to look forward to this year.

Jaylen Brown becomes the first NBA player to sign to Donda Sports, ahead of a Finals appearance against the Warriors this June.