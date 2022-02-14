Kanye West Received A Special Gift Before Super Bowl 56

Kanye West is at SoFi watching this evening’s Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

The 44-year-old had some of the best seats in the house at the front row around the 35-yard line. It didn’t take long for an NFL star to recognize him.

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gave West and his kids his gloves just ahead of Super Bowl 56. West caught the entire exchange on Instagram live.

“GOT THE GLOVES BEFORE THE GAME,” West wrote under the Instagram video.

Take a look.

OBJ threw Kanye his gloves before the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Bhtuq2JmiU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2022

That’s pretty cool. Odell Beckham Jr. is clearly a big fan.

Odell Beckham Jr. is already off to a hot start at Super Bowl 56. He caught the game’s first touchdown and has been a match-up nightmare for the Bengals defense. He could be well on his way to winning his first Super Bowl.

West, meanwhile, will no doubt have one of the best views of the night. He’s catching the game in the front row and will later enjoy the highly-anticipated halftime show featuring a plethora of stars.