The Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors played a hell of a basketball game on Wednesday night.

Toronto, facing elimination in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, defeated Boston in double overtime in Game 6. The Raptors and the Celtics traded blows at the end of regulation, the first overtime and the second overtime.

It was arguably the game of the playoffs so far. Hopefully we get a similarly entertaining contest in Game 7 on Friday night.

The sports world was loving the game on Wednesday night. Everyone seemed to be tuned into the epic playoff game.

Kanye West was, too. The hip-hop star and fashion mogul was probably watching on a nicer TV than you, though.

We got a look at West’s “100 foot” screen on Twitter on Wednesday night. This is pretty insane:

100 foot screen … it’s a good start ⛷ pic.twitter.com/Sj194ksUwL — ye (@kanyewest) September 10, 2020

You don’t purchase that at Best Buy, that’s for sure.

Hopefully the Celtics and the Raptors provide another entertaining contest for West (and the rest of us) to watch on Friday night.

An official tipoff time has yet to be released. The winner of Game 7 will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals, where Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat await.