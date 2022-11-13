Kanye West's Comment On Michael Jordan's Dad Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kanye West looks on as he watches as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It's no surprise that Kanye West is again in some trouble for some controversial comments.

West lost over $2 billion after he made some anti-semitic comments a couple of weeks ago and he may lose even more after he just made a comment about Michael Jordan's father.

Jordan's father, James was killed in 1993 and West seems to think that he was "sacrificed."

“My momma was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His dad, right? Bill Cosby, his son, right? Dr. Dre, his son. Out here in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. Feels like it might be a lot of that in order to control, traumatize," West said, (first transcribed by The Comeback).

West's mother, Donda, passed away in 2007 after she had complications with cosmetic surgery.

It's not known what point West was trying to make with this comment. At this point, he might need to keep his mouth shut for a bit.