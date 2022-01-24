The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts To John Stockton Controversy

Former Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar looks on.LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Staples Center on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

All-time NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a message for fellow Hall of Famer John Stockton Monday morning. Appearing on CNN, Kareem was asked about Stockton’s delusional comments that the COVID-19 vaccine is killing professional athletes. Here’s what the thoughtful 19-time All-Star had to say:

“I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes like dumb jocks, for trying to explain away something that is obviously a pandemic.”

“I think athletes have a great role to play,” Abdul-Jabbar continued. “Because kids that are in high school, 73% of them see athletes as effective role models and respect what they’re doing and listen to what they’re saying about various issues.”

John Stockton, a Gonzaga legend, had his season tickets revoked after he refused to comply with the school’s mask mandate.

The NBA’s all-time leader in assists has a history of regularly peddling baseless COVID-19 conspiracy theories. Highlighted by an interview with the Spokesman-Review in which Stockton asserts that around 150 professional athletes have died because of the vaccine.

“I think it’s highly recorded now, there’s 150 I believe now, it’s over 100 professional athletes dead — professional athletes — the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court,” Stockton said in the interview.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn’t the only former athlete to slam Stockton’s comments. Three-time NBA All-Star Detlef Schrempf also took aim at Stockton’s unhinged claims.

