Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts To John Stockton Controversy

All-time NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a message for fellow Hall of Famer John Stockton Monday morning. Appearing on CNN, Kareem was asked about Stockton’s delusional comments that the COVID-19 vaccine is killing professional athletes. Here’s what the thoughtful 19-time All-Star had to say:

“I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes like dumb jocks, for trying to explain away something that is obviously a pandemic.”

Responding on @CNN to John Stockton’s comments in the @SpokesmanReview — specifically Stockton’s implication pro athletes have died from vaccines — NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says, “I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes like dumb jocks.” pic.twitter.com/BVCCoezb5m — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 24, 2022

“I think athletes have a great role to play,” Abdul-Jabbar continued. “Because kids that are in high school, 73% of them see athletes as effective role models and respect what they’re doing and listen to what they’re saying about various issues.”

John Stockton, a Gonzaga legend, had his season tickets revoked after he refused to comply with the school’s mask mandate.

The NBA’s all-time leader in assists has a history of regularly peddling baseless COVID-19 conspiracy theories. Highlighted by an interview with the Spokesman-Review in which Stockton asserts that around 150 professional athletes have died because of the vaccine.

#Gonzaga has suspended the season tickets of its most prominent alum, John Stockton, for failing to comply with the school's mask mandate. What's next for Stockton and his alma mater? "I’m sure we’ll get through it, but it’s not without some conflict."https://t.co/4l5ZI03Cdl pic.twitter.com/8BsjBbc5Au — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 23, 2022

“I think it’s highly recorded now, there’s 150 I believe now, it’s over 100 professional athletes dead — professional athletes — the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court,” Stockton said in the interview.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn’t the only former athlete to slam Stockton’s comments. Three-time NBA All-Star Detlef Schrempf also took aim at Stockton’s unhinged claims.