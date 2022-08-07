Kareem Hunt Makes Notable Decision At Browns Practice

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt has reportedly put a halt to his training camp "hold-in."

As the 27-year-old pushes for a new contract with just one year left on his deal, Hunt wasn't participating in team drills and even requested a trade.

However, according to multiple Browns reporters, Hunt has been on the field for Cleveland's 11-on-11 sessions.

Even though Hunt requested to be moved, the Browns informed the former Pro Bowler that they will not be trading him.

Whether that's what forced Hunt to change course, or the fact that the team could fine him for conduct detrimental, something caused him to get back on the field.

Hunt's base salary for 2022 is $1.35 million with incentives that could push it above $3 million.

Injuries hampered some of his production in 2021, but when he's on the field Kareem Hunt is still one of the better running backs in the NFL, and also helps the Browns form a great two-headed rushing attack along with Nick Chubb.