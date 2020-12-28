Kareem Hunt Responds To Baker Mayfield’s Postgame Comments

Baker Mayfield was pretty hard on himself after the Browns fell in an embarrassing 23-16 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

After the game, Mayfield claimed sole responsibility for the loss saying, “I failed this team.”

Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt defended his quarterback on a video press conference Monday afternoon. Hunt claimed that the responsibility falls on the whole team, not just Mayfield.

“It’s definitely not all on him,” Hunt said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “There’s a lot of things a lot of people could’ve done better. It’s some things that got us into that situation. So honestly, he’ll have my back no matter what, so I’ll have his too. I believe in him to bounce back and I believe we all will because that’s not just on him, it’s on the whole team. It’s on everybody.”

#Browns Kareem Hunt on Baker Mayfield saying “I failed this team” pic.twitter.com/6ixJP7B3HQ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 28, 2020

Mayfield was without all four of his starting receivers on Sunday. Due to COVID-19 concerns on Saturday, Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins and KhaDarel Hodge were all placed on the reserve list for this weekend.

Despite the diminished receiving core, Mayfield put together some solid passing numbers, throwing 28/53 for 285 yards. While it may look okay on paper, the Browns QB had some pretty rough missed throws in the red zone.

He biggest issues came with holding on to the ball. The young quarterback fumbled the ball three times in the loss, including one on a crucial play late in the fourth quarter.

In a game where the running back corps needed to step up, the Browns rushers had a wildly disappointing outing.

Nick Chubb rushed for 28 yards on 11 carriers and Hunt recorded a season-low 11 yards on just four carries.

After failing to clinch a Wild Card spot with their loss to New York, the Browns need to bounce back in a big way next weekend.

Cleveland will face off against Pittsburg on Sunday for its last chance to snap a 17-year playoff drought.