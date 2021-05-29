Kareem Walker, Former Michigan Running Back, Announces Transfer

Former Michigan and Mississippi State running back Kareem Walker made the third transfer decision of his collegiate career on Saturday afternoon.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Walker announced his commitment to the University of South Alabama.

“COMMITTED! Thank You South Alabama For This Opportunity. Let’sGoo!!! #GoJags,” he wrote.

As a four-star, top-50 overall recruit and No. 4 running back prospect in the nation back in 2016, the New Jersey native was offered scholarships by some of the nation’s premier football programs.

Ultimately, he decided to commit to Michigan. But, struggling with academic issues through his freshman year, Walker was forced to redshirt and sit out the entire 2016 season. He was able to play five games in 2017, logging 68 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries.

After his second season in Ann Arbor, Walker transferred to a junior college in Kansas called Fort Scott Community College. He played one season there before committing to Mississippi State in 2019. The former four-star recruit saw no time on the field in 2019 and only saw limited action in two games through 2020 — failing to record a single stat for the Bulldogs.

Now heading to his fourth college destination, hopefully Walker can find a secure home in South Alabama for his senior season.

The Jaguars football program was established in 2009. Since joining the FBS in 2012, the program has never won more than six games in a single season.