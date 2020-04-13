NBA Star’s Mother Has Passed Away From The Coronavirus

The mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has tragically passed away following her fight with the coronavirus.

Jacqueline Cruz, the mother of the former Kentucky star, was hospitalized due to COVID-19 in late March. She reportedly was in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after her condition worsened.

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Monday afternoon that she had died.

“The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19,” the statement read. “Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she passed on April 13.”

Towns’ father, Karl Sr., also tested positive for COVID-19, but he’s believed to be recovering well.

“This disease needs to not be taken lightly,” Towns said in an Instagram video following his mother’s diagnosis. “Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please don’t be in places with a lot of people; it just heightens your chances of getting this disease and this disease … it’s deadly. It’s deadly. And we’re going to keep fighting on my side, me and my family, we’re going to keep fighting this. We’re going to beat it. We’re going to win.”

Our thoughts are with the Towns family during this tough time.