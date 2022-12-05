Kate Upton Is Trending Following Justin Verlander's Decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Justin Verlander made his official free-agent decision on Monday afternoon.

The current American League Cy Young award winner is taking his talents to the National League after agreeing to a two-year deal with the New York Mets. He'll be making over $40 million per season during that deal, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Verlander will be 40 years old when the next season starts, but age is just a number to him. He finished last season with a career-best 1.75 ERA and led the AL with 18 wins.

He also helped the Astros win their second World Series title in six seasons after they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

Naturally, Kate Upton (his wife) started trending on social media following Verlander's decision. Fans are excited to see her in New York, especially since she doesn't like the Phillies, who are one of the Mets' biggest rivals.

Mets fans will see plenty of this couple over the next couple of years.