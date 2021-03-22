Top Surfer Reportedly Killed At 22 By Lightning Strike

A top surfer with Olympics aspirations has tragically died at the age of 22.

Katherine Diaz, one of the top surfers in El Salvador, was reportedly killed after getting struck by lightning during a training session on Friday.

The Associated Press had more:

Katherine Diaz Hernandez, 22, was practicing near her home at the Pacific coast beach of El Tunco when she was hit by lightning on Friday. The president of the government’s Salvadoran Sports Institute, Yamil Bukele, posted a message expressinhg condolences to her family.

The International Surfing Association released a statement on Diaz’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that the ISA has learned about the passing of El Salvador’s Katherine Diaz,” they wrote.

Diaz had been training for a tournament that was set to serve as her qualifying event for the Summer Olympics.

The promising young surfer reportedly also worked as a chef.

Our thoughts are with her friends and family members during this difficult time.