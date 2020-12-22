Kawhi Leonard Reveals His 1-Word Season ‘Motto’

Kawhi Leonard is a man of few words.

The 10th-year NBA superstar furthered that stereotype prior to the 2020-21 season. In his preseason player profile for the Los Angeles Clippers, Leonard revealed a simple, one-word motto for the upcoming season: “Win.”

The Clippers released a thread of the players’ responses on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Leonard’s was first on the list.

Winning is something Kawhi Leonard was very accustomed to before his first season with the Clippers.

After getting drafted in 2011, Leonard spent seven years as a key player in San Antonio’s dynasty run. In 2014, he led the Spurs to a championship with an incredible Finals-MVP performance.

Leonard was traded to Toronto in 2018. In his first year with the franchise, he won yet another championship — absolutely carrying the Raptors in the playoffs with 30.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

While Leonard’s efforts were enough to push his team over the top in 2019, this past year told a different story. After teaming up with Paul George and a talented Clippers squad, many basketball analysts had Los Angeles as the favorites to win the tile in 2020.

But, in a shocking seven-game series, Kawhi Leonard and his heavily-favored squad fell to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

In the final game of the series, Leonard scored just 14 points as the Clippers were eliminated with a 104-89 loss. Paul George also continued to struggle, scoring just 10 points in the close-out matchup.

This playoff crumbling has led to weeks and weeks of criticism towards both of the LA stars.

It’s no wonder Kawhi Leonard is prioritizing wins this upcoming season.