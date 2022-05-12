Kay Adams' Last Show Is Friday: NFL World Reacts

NFL Network is losing a good one. Kay Adams will host Good Morning Football for the last time on Friday morning.

"I did want to make my news of my own," she said on Thursday. "And there's a lot of talk about this of course. I just wanted to invite everyone tomorrow to watch our show and celebrate my last episode and my last three hours here on Good Morning Football.

"We have so much to celebrate with the schedule release and we'll be breaking it down . I really want it to be a bit of a party. But tomorrow, guys, is my last show.

NFL fans are sad to see Adams go. Whoever replacers her on Good Morning Football has big shoes to fill.

"I don't know if anything will ever match the original @GMFB crew. Falls just aren't gonna be the same."

"Big loss for @gmfb. Kay was great on the show. #gmfb"

"One of the very best in the business. Massive loss for @gmfb but a huge win for someone else."

"Oh man I’m actually quite sad about this, I’m sure she has something great lined up but gmfb just won’t be the same!"

"Selfishly so sad about this. GMFB won’t be the same without Kay. Good luck in the future Kay!"

Kay's last show will be Friday morning. We can't wait to see what's next in store for the popular sportscaster.