Look: Kay Adams Says Goodbye To Good Morning Football

Kay Adams said goodbye to NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday.

Adams, 36, is off to pursue other ventures that are currently unknown at this time.

Friday was the last time she'll host Good Morning Football.

"Welcome back to Good Morning Football. It is my last day here," she said. "Six years is a long time. I've spent a lot of time right here at this breakfast table and today I am truly just a pile of love and appreciation for it all.

"... Thank you to every person who's ever touched this show or chosen to spend time with us. I'm just really grateful. I don't know the answers to where I'm going or what I'm doing or when you'll see me next. But I really just have deep gratitude so thank you guys."

Take a look.

Good Morning Football won't be the same without Kay running the show. NFL Network is losing a good one.

NFL Network now has the tough task of finding a replacement for Adams. Some have mentioned Rachel Bonnetta as a potential replacement. Her passion for the NFL would certainly carry over well.

Regardless, the individual that replaces Adams has massive shoes to fill.