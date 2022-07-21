Kaylee Hartung Has Officially Landed Prominent NFL Job

Amazon has added yet another big name to its Thursday Night Football team.

On Thursday, NFL on Prime Video announced the hiring of ABC News correspondent Kaylee Hartung.

Hartung will serve as the network's first ever sideline reporter.

This announcement is simply a confirmation of news that had already been reported. CNN's Oliver Darcy first reported the expected hire earlier this month. Before that, sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post identified Hartung as a "prime candidate" for the position.

Hartung joined ABC News as a New York-based correspondent in 2019 after a two-year stint as an Atlanta-based correspondent for CNN. Before that, she worked as a sideline reporter for ESPN, primarily covering SEC football and college basketball.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the play-by-play and color commentators for Thursday Night Football. Charissa Thompson will host the pregame, halftime and postgame shows alongside analysts Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Pat McAfee and Marshawn Lynch are also reportedly being targeted by the network.

The first Amazon-run Thursday Night Football matchup will kickoff on September 15.