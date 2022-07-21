Kaylee Hartung Lands New Broadcasting Job: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: ESPN sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung provides her opening piece to the game for the ESPN TV audience before the Sugar Bowl game between the Auburn Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners on January 2, 2017, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After a decade of work for the likes of ESPN, CNN, ABC News and other media outlets, Kaylee Hartung has landed a high-profile new broadcasting job.

On Thursday, Amazon Prime Video officially announced that Hartung will be joining their NFL coverage for the coming season. Hartung joins a lineup of broadcasters that already includes big names like Al Michaels, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez and Kirk Herbstreit among others.

Hartung has nearly 15 years of broadcasting experience, contributing to college basketball, college football and even public affairs. Now she'll be a sideline reporter for Amazon's weekly NFL programming.

Taking to Twitter, Hartung said she was looking forward to being back on the sidelines.

The wider NFL world was more than happy to congratulate Hartung on her new job.

NFL on Prime Video has been making major strides towards becoming a top player in the NFL broadcasting landscape. Those aforementioned hires are just the tip of the iceberg as far as Amazon's ambitions go.

They have been named as one of the suitors to potentially buy the lucrative NFL Sunday Ticket. If Amazon can acquire that, they'll become the one-stop shop for all out of market NFL games in the entire country.

But for Kaylee Hartung at least, the move marks her return to sideline sports reporting. We can only imagine what direction her career might take from there.