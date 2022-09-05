Kayshon Boutte Removes LSU From Social Media Bio: Fans React
It doesn't get much more stunning than Sunday night's ending between Florida State and LSU.
So much so that following the Tigers' blocked extra-point loss, receiver Kayshon Boutte wiped all references to LSU football from his social media accounts:
Fans reacted on Monday morning.
"People abuse athletes on here daily and then get surprised when this happens," one user said.
"Future Vol," a Tennessee fan said.
"Oh snap."
"Dumpster fire already," another laughed.
"Week 1 just ended and Brain Kelly has lost control of his team. You really hate to see it," a Volunteers fan laughed.
"Yikes," tweeted John Nabors.
Boutte caught just two balls for 20 yards vs. the unranked Noles.