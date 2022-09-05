Kayshon Boutte Removes LSU From Social Media Bio: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 04: Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte #7 of the LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome on September 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

It doesn't get much more stunning than Sunday night's ending between Florida State and LSU.

So much so that following the Tigers' blocked extra-point loss, receiver Kayshon Boutte wiped all references to LSU football from his social media accounts:

Fans reacted on Monday morning.

"People abuse athletes on here daily and then get surprised when this happens," one user said.

"Future Vol," a Tennessee fan said.

"Oh snap."

"Dumpster fire already," another laughed.

"Week 1 just ended and Brain Kelly has lost control of his team. You really hate to see it," a Volunteers fan laughed.

"Yikes," tweeted John Nabors.

Boutte caught just two balls for 20 yards vs. the unranked Noles.