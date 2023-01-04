Kayvon Thibodeaux Claims He Doesn't Know Who Jeff Saturday Is

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 24: Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants looks on during pregame against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Jeff Saturday? Never met him, says Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Asked about the Colts interim coach's comments regarding his celebration after sacking an injured Nick Foles, the standout first-round pick says he doesn't even know who Saturday is.

“I don’t know who he is. So I’m not really too concerned about people who comment on me and I don’t know them," Thibodeaux said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. "[I'm] paid to be a savage and sack QBs."

Fans reacted to Kayvon's claims on Wednesday.

"Ok Kayvon now you just getting a little crazy lol dude is a HOF center and we all know damn well you know the guy. I like the confidence but cool those jets," a user replied.

"He’s the esteemed ex-head coach of Hebron Christian Academy," tweeted Kyle Odegard.

"Kayvon doesn’t know the opposing team’s coach?" a fan asked. "This is childish and embarrassing to the organization. Get this kid a book on manners and etiquette."

Thibodeaux also said that he hopes Nick Foles gets better soon.