Kayvon Thibodeaux Dealing With Injury: NFL World Reacts
An injury has deterred New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux from hitting the ground running in offseason OTAs.
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, head coach Brian Daboll said the No. 5 pick got "twisted up" in OTAs and has been wearing a non-contact red jersey over the past couple of weeks. He added "knock on wood, hopefully he’ll be good to go" for training camp.
"Let the overreacting begin," one fan responded. Other Giants fans quickly complied.
"This organization is cursed with injuries like I've never seen before," another fan wrote.
"We've been down this road many times," a fan wrote. "Reports have gone from "precautionary" to "hopeful". He'll be on the bicycle until Week 3. Bet on it."
Daboll's uncertainty of Thibodeaux's training camp availability is concerning because it doesn't start until late July. However, it'd be foolish to rush the 21-year-old defensive end back into summer activity.
Thibodeaux missed time early last season with an ankle injury, and the Giants still have over three months until starting their season at Tennessee.