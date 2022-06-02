Kayvon Thibodeaux Dealing With Injury: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Kayvon Thibodeaux poses onstage after being selected fifth by the New York Giants during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

An injury has deterred New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux from hitting the ground running in offseason OTAs.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, head coach Brian Daboll said the No. 5 pick got "twisted up" in OTAs and has been wearing a non-contact red jersey over the past couple of weeks. He added "knock on wood, hopefully he’ll be good to go" for training camp.

"Let the overreacting begin," one fan responded. Other Giants fans quickly complied.

"This organization is cursed with injuries like I've never seen before," another fan wrote.

"We've been down this road many times," a fan wrote. "Reports have gone from "precautionary" to "hopeful". He'll be on the bicycle until Week 3. Bet on it."

Daboll's uncertainty of Thibodeaux's training camp availability is concerning because it doesn't start until late July. However, it'd be foolish to rush the 21-year-old defensive end back into summer activity.

Thibodeaux missed time early last season with an ankle injury, and the Giants still have over three months until starting their season at Tennessee.