Kayvon Thibodeaux Has No. 9 Top Selling NFL Jersey In The UK

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Kayvon Thibodeaux poses onstage after being selected fifth by the New York Giants during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

They're loving Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux across the pond.

According to a list of the top 10 NFL jersey sales in the UK, the rookie ranks No. 9, with the likes of superstar quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes.

Perhaps London fans are loading up on Thibodeaux jerseys for when the Giants venture to England to face the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Or maybe they just loved how the former Oregon standout introduced himself to the football world at the NFL draft.

Thibodeaux was the only rookie to land in the top 10, and one of just three non-QBs.

The Giants selected Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick in April as they look to bring some juice back to their blue blood franchise.

It's been six years since New York's last winning season. Hopefully for Giants fans (both stateside and overseas) that changes in 2022.