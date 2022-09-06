Kayvon Thibodeaux Returns To Practice: NFL World Reacts

No. 5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux has returned to practice for the first time since suffering a scary knee injury earlier this preseason.

The rookie pass rusher was "very limited," but his presence is still encouraging for a possible Week 1 comeback.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Thibodeaux's appearance at Tuesday's practice.

"Gone be one of the best pass rush duos soon," one fan wrote.

"They shouldn’t play till week 2 or 3," another said.

"WOOOOOOOO!!! Cmon goats we need y’all," another added.

Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL during the Giants' second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury occurred after a controversial low block from tight end Thaddeus Moss.

The rookie's status for Week 1 is still up in the air.

"I don't know. Right now it's day-to-day," he told reporters on Tuesday. "It could really go either way. We're just waiting to see where it is when the time comes."

Second-year pass rusher Azeez Ojulari also returned to practice today after suffering a calf injury during the Giants' preseason finale.

New York will kickoff its 2022 season with a matchup against the Tennessee Titans on September 11.