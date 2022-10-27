Kedrick Reescano, No. 7 Running Back, Announces His De-Commitment

EAST LANSING MI - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of Spartan Stadium during the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Central Michigan Chippewas on September 26, 2015 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Chippewas 30-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

One of the top running backs in the 2023 recruiting class has de-committed from Michigan State.

Kedrick Reescano, who's one of the 10 best running backs in the class, made the announcement via his Twitter.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Coach Tuck and the entire MSU coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to further my education and play football at the next level," a statement read. "After much thought and prayer, I have decided to de-commit from MSU and open up my recruitment. Michigan State will still remain one of my top schools throughout the recruiting process. Much love to my Spartan family. Respect my decision."

Reescano is a four-star recruit and the No. 32 player in his home state (Texas). He's also the seventh-ranked running back recruit and the No. 174 overall recruit, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Before he originally committed to Michigan State, he had interest from Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, and numerous others.

It's likely that those schools will start recruiting him again now that he's no longer committed to Michigan State.