Keegan Murray Makes Kings Debut: Fans React

It's early, but the Sacramento Kings appear to have a star in the making.

Keegan Murray, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, made his debut at the California Classic Summer League for the Kings this Saturday night.

The former Iowa star shined under the bright lights. Murray scored 26 points, shooting 10-of-14 overall and 4-of-5 from three, in addition to eight rebounds.

It looks like the Kings made the right choice.

"Keegan Murray proving why he was a top-five pick 26 Pts 8 Reb 10-14 FG 4-5 3-PT FG," said NBA on ESPN.

"Keegan Murray in the Summer League tonight: 26 Points 8 Rebounds 71% FG 4/5 3PM 2/2 FTM Only 28 Minutes," said Hoop Central.

"Keegan Murray is a young star in the making 26 points 8 rebounds 10-of-13 FG 4-of-/5 3PT," Kings Nation wrote.

"Keegan Murray is going OFF. Couldn't ask for a better Summer League debut. 26 PTS 8 REB 10/13 4/5 24 MIN There's still another quarter that needs to be played, by the way," said Frankie Cartoscelli.

