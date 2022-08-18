Keenan Allen Has Hilarious Admission About Philip Rivers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has now had several years to work with both Justin Herbert and former starter Philip Rivers.

When asked to talk about his current quarterback, Allen had a lot to say. But he also had something to say about Rivers too.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Allen laughed after praising Herbert for staying late after practice and continuing to throw the football around.

"You see him. He stays like an hour and a half after practice just throwing balls. It's crazy."

When asked why he laughed, he admitted it was because Rivers would never stay late to practice.

"Philip never stayed after practice to throw the ball."

Some fans have pointed out in the comments that Philip Rivers probably had too many personal commitments to stay late after practice. The man has young nine children after all.

Also, by the time Keenan Allen came along, Rivers was already a 10-year veteran who had seen it all. He was probably well past the point of needing to stay late to fine tune his throwing mechanics.

That said, it's pretty hilarious to see Allen absolutely drag his former quarterback like that. Given that Rivers doesn't really have much of a presence on social media, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for him to try and clap back at Allen.

