Keenan Allen Reveals When He Plans To Return

Keenan Allen is expected to miss his fifth game in a row after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1.

The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver says he "doubts" he'll be able to take the field for Monday night's primetime matchup against the Denver Broncos.

That being said, Allen has high hopes for a return to the field for Week 7's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Last week was definitely when I wanted to get back, but that didn't happen," Allen said, per ESPN. "We're just playing it day-by-day. This week would be great, but I don't think I'm going to make it. So, Seattle's looking bright."

Allen notched several limited practices in a row leading up to the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against Houston. But after suffering an injury setback that Thursday, he's yet to make his return.

Allen strung together another series of limited practices this week and is officially listed as questionable on the final injury report.