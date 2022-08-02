Keenan Allen Trolls Russell Wilson: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Keenan Allen had some fun during Chargers training camp on Monday.

Allen kept saying "Bolt fam, let's ride" after Russell Wilson started saying "Broncos Country, let's ride" for his team. Wilson was recording some video that will be used at Mile High to get the crowd fired up when a game is close.

Here's the original version, featuring Wilson:

Here's Allen's version:

Fans were quick to point out how funny this was when they came across it.

Both Broncos-Chargers games this upcoming season are going to be must-watch TV.

The first one is set for Oct. 13 when the Chargers host the Broncos on Monday Night Football. Denver will then host Los Angeles in the final week of the regular season (Jan. 8).