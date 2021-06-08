The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Big Ten Basketball Star Facing 1st Degree Murder Charge

Keith Appling during the NCAA Tournament.NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Keith Appling #11 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts against the Connecticut Huskies during the East Regional Final of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Keith Appling, a Michigan State basketball player from 2010-14, faces a first-degree murder charge. He is accused of shooting and killing 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds, his mother’s cousin.

According to a previous Associated Press report, the two got into an argument that turned physical back in May. Appling allegedly fired at his family member multiple times before fleeing the scene.

His girlfriend, Natalie Brooks Bannister, has also been wrapped up in his legal issues. She faces a charge of accessory to murder, after lying to police during their investigation. She also allegedly drove Appling after the shooting.

This is far from Keith Appling’s first run-in with the law over the last few years. Just last December, Appling received probation for his role in a drug case, after being pulled over in February. Authorities found 19 grams of heroin in his car.

In 2017, Appling was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, for which he was still on probation at the time of the 2020 arrest. He’s had fairly consistent legal issues since leaving Michigan State.

After going undrafted in 2014, he spent time in the NBA D-League. In 2016, he made five NBA appearances for the Orlando Magic, his only appearances in the league. He has also played for teams in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Italy.

We’ll have more on Appling’s legal issues as the case progresses.

[247Sports]


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.