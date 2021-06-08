Former Big Ten Basketball Star Facing 1st Degree Murder Charge

Keith Appling, a Michigan State basketball player from 2010-14, faces a first-degree murder charge. He is accused of shooting and killing 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds, his mother’s cousin.

According to a previous Associated Press report, the two got into an argument that turned physical back in May. Appling allegedly fired at his family member multiple times before fleeing the scene.

His girlfriend, Natalie Brooks Bannister, has also been wrapped up in his legal issues. She faces a charge of accessory to murder, after lying to police during their investigation. She also allegedly drove Appling after the shooting.

This is far from Keith Appling’s first run-in with the law over the last few years. Just last December, Appling received probation for his role in a drug case, after being pulled over in February. Authorities found 19 grams of heroin in his car.

BREAKING: Keith Appling has officially been charged with first degree murder. His girlfriend has also been charged, accused of driving Appling away from the scene and lying to investigators. Prosecutors say the argument was over a handgun and the victim was a relative. pic.twitter.com/68aYYdaAXl — Brett Kast WXYZ (@brettkast) June 7, 2021

In 2017, Appling was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, for which he was still on probation at the time of the 2020 arrest. He’s had fairly consistent legal issues since leaving Michigan State.

After going undrafted in 2014, he spent time in the NBA D-League. In 2016, he made five NBA appearances for the Orlando Magic, his only appearances in the league. He has also played for teams in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Italy.

We’ll have more on Appling’s legal issues as the case progresses.

