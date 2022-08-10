Keith Hernandez Admits He "Hates" Calling 1 MLB Team's Games

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 25: Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez present Ron Darling with the Arthur and Milton Richman "You Gotta Have Heart" Award during the 97th annual New York Baseball Writers' Dinner on January 25, 2020 Sheraton New York in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Keith Hernandez isn't a fan of how one NL East team plays the game.

The New York Mets color commentator for SNY doesn't like calling Mets-Phillies games because he doesn't like watching Philadelphia in action.

"As far as fundamentally and defensively, the Phillies have always been just not up to it," Hernandez said on Tuesday night.

The best part is that Hernandez doesn't care if the Phillies are playing well (they've won six in a row and are in a wild card spot).

Those games could be pretty important if the Phillies stay hot and the Mets enter a small slide. That would make the NL East race interesting, even though New York is currently ahead of Philadelphia by 10 games.

Maybe the Phillies will play a bit differently so that Hernandez can change his tune a little bit.