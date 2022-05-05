Keith Hernandez Set To Return To Broadcast: Fans React
Keith Hernandez will be back in the SNY booth starting on Friday.
Hernandez has been missing from Mets broadcasts due to health issues but it sounds like he's fired up to be back, per Anthony DiComo.
Hernandez will get to see a Mets team that's off to an outstanding start this season. New York is currently first in the NL East with an 18-9 record as the team looks poised to return to the postseason.
The next closest team is the Philadelphia Phillies, who are 4.5 games back.
Mets fans are excited that Hernandez will be back in the booth in a day's time.
The Mets are set to begin a four-game series with the Phillies on Thursday night from Citizens Bank Park. First pitch will be at 6:45 p.m. ET.
Hernandez's first game back on Friday will have a first pitch start time of 7:05 p.m. ET.