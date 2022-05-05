Keith Hernandez Set To Return To Broadcast: Fans React

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 25: Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez present Ron Darling with the Arthur and Milton Richman "You Gotta Have Heart" Award during the 97th annual New York Baseball Writers' Dinner on January 25, 2020 Sheraton New York in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Keith Hernandez will be back in the SNY booth starting on Friday.

Hernandez has been missing from Mets broadcasts due to health issues but it sounds like he's fired up to be back, per Anthony DiComo.

Hernandez will get to see a Mets team that's off to an outstanding start this season. New York is currently first in the NL East with an 18-9 record as the team looks poised to return to the postseason.

The next closest team is the Philadelphia Phillies, who are 4.5 games back.

Mets fans are excited that Hernandez will be back in the booth in a day's time.

The Mets are set to begin a four-game series with the Phillies on Thursday night from Citizens Bank Park. First pitch will be at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Hernandez's first game back on Friday will have a first pitch start time of 7:05 p.m. ET.