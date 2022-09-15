Kellen Moore Called Out Thursday: NFL World Reacts

After leading the NFL in total regular-season yards and points last year, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore earned head coaching consideration from around the league.

Ultimately, Moore decided to return for another season in Dallas. And now just one game into the year, he's faced with a unique challenge.

Dak Prescott suffered a broken thumb on his throwing hand during the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was forced to undergo surgery and will miss at least the next couple weeks.

On Thursday, ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears challenged Moore to step up to the plate.

"This is your opportunity as an offensive coordinator to become creative, figure out where your deficiencies are and try to hide them. That's the job of an offensive coordinator," Spears said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this callout.

"Thank god someone is talking about it," one fan said.

"KELLEN MOORE !! You’re on the HOT SEAT !! Been on it for a couple seasons but finally people seeing this!" another added.

"Swagu only real one out here calling out the real problem. Love to see it.." another said.

The Cowboys struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball in Week 1. Moore's offense was the only team in the league without a Week 1 touchdown — mustering just one field goal and 244 yards of total offense in a 19-3 loss.

With Prescott out, backup Cooper Rush will srep into the QB1 role for this weekend's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.